

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are investigating a scene outside a west-end high school after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday morning.

Toronto police say a man walked into St. Joseph's Hospital with a gunshot wound sometime after 4 a.m.

Police were unsure of where or exactly when he was shot, but said they were investigating a possible connection to a scene at George Harvey Collegiate at 1700 Keele Street.

The extent of the man's injuries was not known.

Police towed a white Acura sedan from the rear of George Harvey Colleigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 12 Division.