Man walks into Toronto hospital suffering from gunshot wounds
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, June 23, 2022 9:48PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday evening.
Police said they were notified about the incident just after 9 p.m.
The man’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The exact location of the shooting has not been found.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.