An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who allegedly hit a man with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police were initially called to the Oneida Crescent and Red Maple Road area shortly after 9 p.m. for a collision.

When they arrived, officers found an unoccupied black Kia sedan crashed into a pole and a Honda Civic, whose driver was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators have learned that the incident began near Bantry Avenue and Yonge Street, where the driver of the Kia pulled up beside the Honda.

Police allege the driver of the Kia brandished a knife and threatened to kill the driver of the Honda.

“The victim continued to Oneida Crescent, where he exited his vehicle to confront the suspect. The suspect then ran at the victim with a knife,” police allege.

“The victim got back into his vehicle and drove a short distance where he once again exited his vehicle. At that time, the victim told police the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle at him, striking him, before hitting the pole.”

Police said the driver of the Kia fled on foot and was last seen westbound on Oneida Crescent.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill. He is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering death threats.

Police have released his photo, asking for the public’s help locating him. He is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black puffy waist-length winter jacket, white T-shirt, and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.