Man wanted after apartment doused in gasoline and set on fire: police
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:29PM EDT
Toronto police say they are looking for a man who allegedly doused his East York apartment in gasoline and then set it alight.
The incident happened at around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 11.
A man was spotted walking around a building near Barrington and Lumsden avenues with a jerrycan in his hand.
According to police, he poured gas on his apartment, lit the unit on fire and then left.
Police said Wednesday that 42-year-old Aaron Bonnell of Toronto is now wanted for arson and failing to comply with recognizance.
Bonnell is described as standing five-foot-11, with a medium build. He is bald with no facial hair and was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.
He is known to frequent the area and police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.