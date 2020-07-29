Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a break and enter at an Upper James Pharmacy.

On July 8, shortly before 10 p.m, police say a motion sensor was activated inside the store.

Police attended and confirmed someone broke into the store and stole a variety of prescription medication along with money from the cash register.

Police have released video and images of the male suspect.

Excellent quality video has captured a male suspect involved in a Break and Enter at an Upper James Pharmacy. Check it out and call if you know who he is - (905)546-2991. Read more: https://t.co/PXvpAA7qyp #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 29, 2020

The suspect is described as 20 to 35 years old, with a medium build, dark hair and tattoos on his right upper arm, full left arm and the back of his right calf.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black and grey basketball jersey with a zebra stripe on both sides and black shorts and brown boots with a side zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.