A man is wanted after several people were assaulted without provocation within 10 minutes in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

The incidents all happened in the Leslieville neighbourhood, in the vicinity of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Toronto police said at about 11:50 a.m. on July 1 a male suspect approached a stranger near Queen Street East and Morse Street and assaulted them. The suspect then continued running on Queen Street East, police said.

About five minutes later, the same suspect allegedly approached a second stranger and assaulted them without provocation near Carlaw and Colgate avenues.

At about noon, a third victim, who also did not know the suspect, was allegedly assaulted by the same man near Colgate Avenue and Natalie Place.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

He is described as 20 to 40 years old and six-feet tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a red basketball hat, a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath, black shorts, running shoes, and a black backpack.

Toronto police have released a short video of this wanted individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.