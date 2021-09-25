Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a restaurant near Christie Pits in June.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was ordering food in a restaurant in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street just before 10 p.m. on June 27.

A man was standing behind the woman and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police say.

The woman confronted the man, police say, and he immediately exited the restaurant.

Police described the man as in his 40s, six-foot-two, with a thin build, short grey hair and was clean-shaven.

He was wearing a blue golf shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).