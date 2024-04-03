Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a person he did not know in the face at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke last month.

The incident happened at Islington Subway Station on March 6.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue shortly after noon that day for reports of an assault.

Investigators said two people were waiting for the subway train on the eastbound when one of them “suddenly and without provocation” punched the other in the face.

The victim went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Lovell, 42, of Toronto, is wanted for assault in connection with the investigation.

Police said that he is “considered violent” and anyone who locates him is being advised to not approach and instead call 9-1-1- immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.