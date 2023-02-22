Man wanted for allegedly recruiting child for sex trafficking at downtown condo
The suspect can be seen above (TPS handout)
Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:52PM EST
Police say a man is wanted after he allegedly recruited a 15-year-old girl to work in a sex ring at a downtown short-term condo rental.
Police say an investigation started in November in the Bay Street and Wellesley Street West area.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was sex trafficked over a four-day period at a Toronto condo.
Police say all money obtained as a result of the sex trafficking was turned over to the suspect.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued on Feb. 6 for the arrest of 19-year-old Sebastian “SB” Lucchessi of Toronto. He is wanted on several charges including trafficking persons under 18 by recruiting, exercising control and making child pornography.
Lucchessi is described as five-foot-eight, with a thin build, and often wears a dark green “Moose Knuckle” jacket.
He is considered violent and police are warning the public to not approach if located and immediately call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4838 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.