

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Police say a man is wanted after he allegedly recruited a 15-year-old girl to work in a sex ring at a downtown short-term condo rental.

Police say an investigation started in November in the Bay Street and Wellesley Street West area.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was sex trafficked over a four-day period at a Toronto condo.

Police say all money obtained as a result of the sex trafficking was turned over to the suspect.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued on Feb. 6 for the arrest of 19-year-old Sebastian “SB” Lucchessi of Toronto. He is wanted on several charges including trafficking persons under 18 by recruiting, exercising control and making child pornography.

Lucchessi is described as five-foot-eight, with a thin build, and often wears a dark green “Moose Knuckle” jacket.

He is considered violent and police are warning the public to not approach if located and immediately call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4838 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.