Halton police are asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing series of residential break-ins in Milton.

Since April 25, police say there have been six reported break-and-enters to Milton residences, where the suspect gained entry via unlocked doors or windows. Once inside, the suspect entered multiple rooms and stole various items. “Several” of these entries occurred while the occupants of the homes were asleep, police say.

Police have identified the suspect as Keegan Aryee Banfo, 33, of Milton. He is wanted for six counts each of breaking and entering and failing to comply with a release order, and four counts each of unauthorized use of credit card data and possession of property obtained by rime.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Banfo.

Anyone with information about Banfo or these incidents is asked to contact Halton police.