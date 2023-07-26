Toronto police search for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a break and enter at an east end store early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue at around 5 a.m.

The suspect allegedly went to a store in the area and broke in by smashing the front windows with a brick.

Police said he "removed" items from the store, however, it is unclear what was taken

He then left the store before officers arrived, police said.

Police are searching for Toronto-resident David Pangowish, who is facing seven counts of break and enter and one charge of fail to comply with release order.

Anyone with information about Pangowish is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.