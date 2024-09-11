A 42-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting at an establishment in Scarborough in July that injured one person.

Toronto police said they received a call for a shooting in the Savarin Street and Danforth Road area, north of Eglinton Avenue East, in the early morning hours of July 1.

Officers arrived and learned that there was a physical altercation between two people at a liquor-licenced establishment, which resulted in one person shooting the other.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police identified a suspect, 42-year-old John Reid, of no fixed address. He is wanted for discharging a firearm with intent of endangering life, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Reid is described as five-foot-eight and weighs 191 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.