Toronto police have released a photo of a man sought in connection with an unprovoked attack in North York last week.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive on April 6.

They allege a man was assaulted unprovoked by another man and fled the scene.

On Sunday, police identified 37-year-old Elmer Jiron Morales as the suspect. He is wanted for aggravated assault.

Morales is described as five-foot-five, weighing 160 lbs. with a small build and short, receding black hair.

“He is believed to be violent,” police said. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1- immediately.”

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.