Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a series of indecent acts near the Trinity Bellwoods area.

On July 27, at around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a call for an indecent act near Queen Street and Dovercourt Road.

It’s reported that a 30-year-old woman was walking in the area and was approached by a man in a car asking for directions.

She agreed to show him the location on his phone and when he gave her his phone a pornographic video was playing.

He then committed an indecent act and drove away, police said.

Later that night, at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a second call for an indecent act near King and Sudbury streets.

Police said a woman, 30, was also approached by a man in a car asking for directions and was shown a pornographic video on his phone when she agreed to help.

The suspect then committed an indecent act and drove away.

Officers responded to a third call for indecent exposure on Aug. 5., at around 2 a.m., near Dundas and Bathurst streets.

A 24-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man in a car asking for directions.

The man passed her his phone which had a pornographic video playing on it and then he committed an indecent act and drove away.

It’s believed the same man is responsible for all three of these indecent acts, police said.

The suspect is described as brown, 30-35 years old, standing at five-foot-five, 150 pounds with a slim build, dark hair, brown eyes and a stubbled beard.

In the first two incidents, police said the man was driving an older model black Honda Civic.

The suspect was reportedly driving a white SUV in the last incident.

Police said there is currently heightened awareness for patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.