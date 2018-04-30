

Shanelle Somers , CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man they say was involved in the sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman in the Queen West area.

Police say the suspect approached the woman on the street on February 28th, pushed her up against a nearby store front, blocked her from escaping, and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described by Toronto police as 28-years-old, black, standing five-foot-eight, with a slim build. He was last reported heading east from the Queen West area, wearing a grey hooded top, a grey and red printed scarf and calf-length blue pants.

Authorities are warning the public to be on alert as they search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).