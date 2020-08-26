Man wanted in stabbing investigation near Humber College Lakeshore campus
The Toronto Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation near a Humber College campus.
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:31PM EDT
The Toronto Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation near a Humber College campus.
On Aug. 22, at around 5:15 p.m, police responded to a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street, near Humber College’s Lakeshore campus.
Police said two men were involved in a verbal confrontation.
One of the men then stabbed the other man, who is 28 years old, several times, police said.
On Wednesday, police identified a suspect in connection with the stabbing investigation.
Twenty-five year old Shane Paul of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.