The Toronto Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation near a Humber College campus.

On Aug. 22, at around 5:15 p.m, police responded to a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street, near Humber College’s Lakeshore campus.

Police said two men were involved in a verbal confrontation.

One of the men then stabbed the other man, who is 28 years old, several times, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified a suspect in connection with the stabbing investigation.

Twenty-five year old Shane Paul of Toronto is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.