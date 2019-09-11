

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with an unprovoked stabbing of a woman in the city’s east end last month has now been taken into custody.

Police say the attack occurred on Aug. 28 at around 1:25 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Ellesmere avenues.

According to investigators, a man and woman were riding in a vehicle in the area when they pulled into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

Police say without provocation, the man stabbed the woman with a knife.

He then fled the area on foot.

The suspect was subsequently identified by police as Toronto resident Dazel Decosta Henry and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have now confirmed that on Tuesday, Decosta Henry was arrested at around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Highway 401.

He has been charged with failing to comply with conditions of a judicial release, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.