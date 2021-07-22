York Regional Police say a man was stabbed in Vaughan Wednesday night during a discussion about a possible dog sale.

According to police, a man and woman went to a home on Crooked Stick Road, in the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Shields Road, to discuss the possible sale of the victim’s dog.

“Investigators believe that a dispute occurred and the male victim was stabbed,” YRP said in a news release Thursday morning.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The female victim was assaulted and her phone was stolen from her, police said. The dog was unharmed and was not taken.

Police told CP24.com late Wednesday that tactical officers, a canine unit and a police helicopter were involved in a search for the two suspects but they were unable to locate them.

In their release Thursday, police urged the two to get a lawyer and to turn themselves in.

“Anyone with information on the incident or anyone with residential video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area are urged to contact police,” investigators said.

Police told CP24 that they received calls about fireworks going off in the area shortly before the stabbing, the but that the fireworks were not related to the incident.