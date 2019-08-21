

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Durham police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for robbing a Bowmanville pharmacy last month.

It happened on July 8 around 12:04 a.m. at a Shoppers Drug Mart on King Street East.

Police alleged the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet with the face cover down when he passed a note to the pharmacist demanding narcotics.

“The suspect became agitated and fled the store before obtaining anything," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is between the ages of 25 and 45 years old, and is 5'10 tall with a slender build, and light hair. He was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt with a Caterpillar brand logo on it, and black pants.

Police said he was carrying a green backpack.

The suspect vehicle is described as a bright red, smaller sporty gas-powered motorcycle.

The suspect was last seen driving east on Highway 2.

Anyone who can help identify this suspect is asked to contact the Major Crime - Robbery Unit or call Crime Stoppers.