A 28-year-old man who allegedly entered a west-end Toronto high school earlier this week and placed a student in a chokehold has been arrested and charged with assault, police said.

The incident happened at St. Mary Catholic Academy, near Dufferin and Bloor streets, just after noon on Tuesday.

Students who spoke with CTV News Toronto following the incident said some of their younger peers had “antagonized” a homeless man nearby Dufferin Mall prior to the alleged assault.

“He was chasing them for some reason,” one student said. “He looked pissed. He was enraged.”

Another student said the man entered the school “trying to get the kids.”

Video of the incident obtained by CTV News Toronto shows a man in a blue jacket allegedly assaulting a student while others try to get him to break away.

The student, whose name is Justin, spoke with CTV News Toronto following the altercation.

“He just grabbed me by the neck here but he didn’t crush it. He just held me there and then he just pinned me against the wall,” he said.

The Grade 12 student, who didn’t suffer any physical injuries, said he had asked the man to leave after he was allegedly threatening others inside the school.

The school was briefly placed in a lockdown as a result of what St. Mary’s officials described as an “altercation” between a “student and the member of the public.”

In a news release issued Thursday, police said officers were called to the area of nearby Bloor Street and Gladstone Avenue after members of the public spotted an individual who appeared to match the suspect’s description.

Lulian-Andrei Mandea was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident.

He was set to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday morning.