Toronto police say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly held a child outside a window before jumping from an Etobicoke building early Sunday morning.

Police say a man in distress was spotted holding a child outside a third-floor window of a building near Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard at around 1 a.m.

At one point, police say, the man jumped from the building and left the child dangling from the window.

According to police, officers pulled the child to safety and the man was caught by firefighters below.

The man was taken into custody but it is not clear if he is facing any charges.