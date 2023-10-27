Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a TTC subway station earlier this month.

It happened on Oct. 5 at around 5:30 p.m. at Don Mills Subway Station.

Police said the woman was inside an elevator at the station when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The woman then walked toward the bus bay, where officers said the man followed and continued to sexually assaulted her.

Officers said she then got on a TTC bus and still the man continued to follow her.

Then, the man allegedly stood “directly in front” of the woman and exposed himself.

The man is described by police as a 35 to 40-year-old man, approximately five-foot-11, with a medium build, short black hair and short black/grey beard. He was seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, black jeans and beige shoes at the time.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 416-808-3300 or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.