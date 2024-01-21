Toronto police have arrested a man allegedly armed with a gun who entered a bus in Scarborough on Sundy evening and threatened passengers.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Borough Drive and Brimley Road.

Police said that the bus was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Borough Drive was closed from Brian Harrison Way to Town Centre Court as police investigated,, but have since reopend.

In a follow-up post on X, police said that they did not find a gun.