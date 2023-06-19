A man who allegedly tried to grab a 14-year-old girl’s face on the TTC before performing an indecent act last week is being sought by police.

In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called to Wilson Station on June 12 shortly after 5 p.m.

It’s alleged that a 14-year-old girl was onboard a southbound Yonge-University train when a man approached her and “attempted to grab her face,” according to police.

Police said the man then committed indecent acts and gestures and exited the train at Yorkdale Station.

Images of the man were released by investigators on Monday in an effort to locate him.

News Release - Assault and Indecent Act Investigation, Wilson Subway Station, Man Wantedhttps://t.co/joMBOdsDKl pic.twitter.com/L4LYFroLky — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 19, 2023

He’s described by police as being 50 to 60 years old and between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10 inches tall.

He is bald with dark-coloured eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Police said the man appeared to be using sign language.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.