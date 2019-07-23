

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after a man attempted to choke a woman while she was walking in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area of North York.

The alleged assault happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that the 24-year-old victim was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man who attempted to choke her.

The woman, police say, then bit the man’s hand and began to scream.

The commotion eventually prompted a number of people to come out of their homes, at which point the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

He is described as white, 19 to 21 years-old with a slim to medium build and dark blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Police say that people in the areas of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue should “be aware of their surroundings” in the wake of the incident and contact authorities should they see anything suspicious.