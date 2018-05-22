

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he broke into a home near Guelph, drank a bottle of wine, and began to play piano.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man entered a home on Sixth Line in the Town of Erin at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Two residents of the home were upstairs at the time of the break-in.

According to investigators, the suspect drank a bottle of wine he took from the fridge and began to play a piano in the home.

He was later arrested and charged with breaking and entering, forcible entry, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on June 22.