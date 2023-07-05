A man found below the site of an apartment fire in Oakville may have jumped nearly a dozen storeys to escape the flames before he died, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a unit on the 11th floor of the complex on Queen Mary Drive, near Lakeshore Road West and Kerr Street, at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Const. Ryan Anderson, a media officer with the Halton Regional Police Service, said an adult male was located on the grass outside the building.

He was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“We’re investigating whether the male would have fallen or jumped from the balcony or window. Those are obviously two things we’re looking into,” he told CP24 at the scene.

Images from the scene show one of the apartment building’s unit windows burnt out and shattered.

Several storeys below, police tape can be seen surrounding a number of items strewn around on the ground outside the complex.

Police said the fire was contained to a single unit and that they are not aware of any other injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no other details about the deceased have been released.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has arrived at the scene as an investigation into the incident, in conjunction with Halton Police, gets underway.