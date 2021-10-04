Police in Niagara Region say a man is facing charges after he was found to be impaired and driving with a suspended licence shortly after dropping his children off at school earlier today.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Cons. Jesse Vujasic said it happened in St. Catharines in the area of Niagara Street and Lakeshore Road.

At the time, Vujasic said, officers were conducting general patrol nearby when they performed a traffic stop for a suspected suspended driver.

“Investigation revealed the driver operating the vehicle had just dropped off his children at school and was observed with an open can of beer in the passenger seat,” Vujasic said.

The driver was also showing signs of impairment at the time of the stop, police said, and was asked to provide a breath sample.

According to Niagara Regional Police Service’s traffic enforcement unit, the breath sample showed a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.

A @NRPS1District officer stopped a vehicle this am as a plate check showed registered owner was suspended. Driver had just dropped children at school. Open alcohol in vehicle and driver failed roadside screening. Breath test showed BAC 3+ times legal limit. — NRPS Road Safety (@NRPSRoadSafety) October 4, 2021

Adam Manuel, 37, of Lincoln, is facing a number of charges, including driving while under suspension, impaired operation of a conveyance and knowingly use false insurance card.

He was to appear in a Niagara Region courtroom today.