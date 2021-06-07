Man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch in Thunder Bay gets 8 years
Brayden Bushby, left, along with his lawyer George Joseph, centre, enter the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson
A man who pitched a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
The judge had convicted 22-year-old Brayden Bushby for manslaughter last year.
Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old old mother, died six months after the incident in January 2017.
Evidence was that a drunk Bushby heaved the hitch from a vehicle as it passed Kentner.
Court heard that he laughed and said "I got one" after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.
The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.