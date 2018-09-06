

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York police say that a man who falsely represented himself as a lawyer and charged a woman thousands of dollars for legal services that were never provided may have additional victims.

Police say that a 72-year-old woman came forward in June to report that she had been defrauded by a man that she met on an online dating site. The victim reportedly told police that when she met the man in person for the first time she discussed a legal issue that she was having with him.

It is alleged that the suspect then told the woman that he was a lawyer and offered to represent her in court. The woman agreed and began paying cash for legal services that were never actually rendered, according to police.

Police say that the woman gave the man more than $3,000 but eventually grew suspicious and contacted authorities, who in turn confirmed that the man was not actually a lawyer. .

In June, investigators located the man in a parked vehicle at a gas station near Ravenshoe Road and The Queensway South in East Gwillimbury but when they attempted to speak with him he drove over a curb and sped away from the area.

He was later arrested on an unrelated matter in the City of Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they are releasing the identity of the man and a photo of him because investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Enrico Cagnotti, 60, is charged with fraud, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of breach of probation in connection with the York Regional Police investigation.

Cagnotti has been held in custody since his arrest and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Sept. 12.