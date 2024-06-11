The Toronto man charged with killing a woman by setting her on fire two years ago on a TTC bus has been found not criminally responsible for his actions.

The decision was handed down to Tenzin Norbu by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell in Toronto on Tuesday. Norbu was previously charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nyima Dolma in July 2022.

At the outset of his trial on Monday, both Crown prosecutors and Norbu’s lawyers asked Forestell to find Norbu not criminally responsible for Dolma’s death, arguing that a “long-standing” psychotic state rendered him incapable of fully understanding what he’d done.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…