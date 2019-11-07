

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a man who showed up at a west-end hospital this morning is receiving treatment for life-threatening gunshot wounds.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a man was brought it a hospital in the city’s west end early this morning.

The victim had sustained gunshot wounds and he was transferred to a trauma centre for treatment.

His current condition is not known.

Police say the location of the shooting is not clear.

Investigators have also not provided any information on possible suspects.