Man who showed up at west-end hospital receiving treatment for life-threatening gunshot wounds
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:01AM EST
Police say a man who showed up at a west-end hospital this morning is receiving treatment for life-threatening gunshot wounds.
In a tweet, Toronto police said a man was brought it a hospital in the city’s west end early this morning.
The victim had sustained gunshot wounds and he was transferred to a trauma centre for treatment.
His current condition is not known.
Police say the location of the shooting is not clear.
Investigators have also not provided any information on possible suspects.