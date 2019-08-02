

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A man who was the subject of a public safety alert after disappearing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health earlier this week has been taken into police custody.

Anthony Murdock, 45, was located in Brampton at around 2:30 a.m. and placed under arrest, police say.

He had previously been reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after disappearing from CAMH while on an “accompanied pass.”

Murdock was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for an indecent act in 1998.

More to come…