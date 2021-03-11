Peel police have identified the victim who was shot to death in his car in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Archdekin Drive and Pennywood Road.

A man was driving his Volkswagen Jetta and stopped in the area when an unknown man approached his vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into the car, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Jerome Green of Brampton.

Police said the suspect reportedly ran away on foot to a silver/grey Hyundai Elantra and entered the passenger side. The vehicle then fled the area driving “in an erratic manner.”

“We believe this erratic driving may be captured on dashcam or security video,” police said in a press release.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who has additional information or dash camera or security camera video is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.