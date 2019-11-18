

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police say a missing man with a violent past has been found.

On Friday, officers said they were searching for Daniel Kent, 47, after he wandered away from a downtown psychiatric facility.

At the time, police said he was last seen in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue the day before at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed Kent had been located in a news release issued on Monday morning.

“The Toronto police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating an elopee,” officers said in the news release.

Kent was found not criminally responsible for a count of aggravated assault back in 2001.