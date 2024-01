A man in his 50s has critical injuries after being pinned between a vehicle and a building, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on Monday just before 7:15 p.m. in the East Toronto Chinatown area, near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police told CTV News Toronto that the man had gotten out of his vehicle after parking it when the car rolled and pinned him against a wall.

They said that he has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More to come. This is developing story.