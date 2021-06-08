Police in Hamilton, Ont. have laid sexual assault charges against a 41-year-old man with links to the city’s restaurant and bar scene.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said their “lengthy” investigation into Jesse Chiavaroli began after information was brought forward from the community.

Hamilton police said investigators worked closely with officers from Ontario Provincial Police and Niagara Regional Police as reports involving Chiavaroli were made in those areas as well.

Chiavaroli was arrested by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Burnaby Detachment on June 2 and charged with six counts of sexual assault.

He was transported back to Hamilton for a bail hearing Tuesday, police said. The charges have not been proven in court.

A former resident of Niagara and Hamilton, police said Chiavaroli worked in the restaurant and bar industry in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls from 2009 to 2015.

He then worked in Hamilton’s restaurant and bar industry from 2015 to 2018, according to police.

Police said they believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information relating to the investigation to contact police.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how,” police said.