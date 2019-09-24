Man without vital signs after shooting in central Etobicoke
Investigators are seen in a parking lot in central Etobicoke after a shooting on Sept. 24, 2019 (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:27PM EDT
A man is without vital signs after he was shot in central Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers were called to Rathburn Road and The West Mall at 1:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Paramedics said they arrived to find an adult male in life-threatening condition.
He was not taken to hospital after paramedics failed to locate vital signs.
Police said they were bringing a canine unit to the scene and homicide detectives were notified about the incident.