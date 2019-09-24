

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is without vital signs after he was shot in central Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers were called to Rathburn Road and The West Mall at 1:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Paramedics said they arrived to find an adult male in life-threatening condition.

He was not taken to hospital after paramedics failed to locate vital signs.

Police said they were bringing a canine unit to the scene and homicide detectives were notified about the incident.