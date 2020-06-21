

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man without vital signs has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water near The Beaches on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hubbard Boulevard and Maclean Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports of a man drowning.

Toronto Fire said at least ten people were searching for the man when they arrived at the scene.

The Toronto Police Marine unit also attended the scene.

Police said the marine unit located the man at around 8:09 p.m.

His vital signs were absent when he was pulled from the water, police said.

Paramedics said the man believed to be in his 20s was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.