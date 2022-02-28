A man and woman are in custody after for more than a decade they allegedly sexually and physically assaulted dozens of men, women, and children and uploaded videos of some of the assaults to the internet, Toronto police say.

In a news release isssued Monday, Toronto police said an investigation into the pair began in January 2020 and was conducted in partnership with officers at 55 Division and members of the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Child Exploitation Section.

According to police, the assaults occurred over the past 17 years in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road as well as Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police said many of the assaults were recorded and uploaded online.

The two accused, who have been identified by police as 37-year-old Toronto resident Martin "Mark" Wettlaufer and 42-year-old Kathleen Wardlaw, also of Toronto, have now been arrested.

Police said to date, charges have been laid in relation to 41 victims and investigators are still trying to identify a number of others who they believe were assaulted.

"Anyone who believes they were victimized or has information about the accused is asked to contact police by calling 416-808-7521," police said in the news release.

"The Toronto Police Service also respects the right of sexual assault survivors not to report incidents to police. Information about the investigative process or community/healthcare support services can be found by visiting YourChoice.TO."