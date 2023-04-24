Three people have been arrested in connection with a rash of gunpoint carjackings, including a 16-year-old boy.

The four incidents all took place between April 17 and April 19 in the Wexford, Parkwoods and Humber Summit neighbourhoods of Toronto.

Police say that in each incident a lone male approached a victim or victims, produced a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicles.

In three of the incidents the suspect was successful and fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the victims, police say. However, in the fourth incident he left the scene empty handed.

On April 20, police say that investigators located two of the stolen vehicles and took two individuals into custody as they attended to those vehicles.

A search warrant was then executed, leading to the seizure of an airsoft handgun with an extended magazine

The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself into police on April 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is facing 11 charges, including two counts of robbery with a firearm.

The other suspects taken into custody are 33-year old Jonathan Heffernan and 31-year-old Jessica Chaulk. Heffernan is facing 24 charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm. Chaulk is only charged with a single count of possession of property obtained by crime.