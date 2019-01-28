

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people are facing a slew of charges in connection with the alleged human trafficking of a 27-year-old woman throughout southern Ontario earlier this month.

According to investigators, the woman met a man, who introduced himself as “Nekko,” on New Year’s Eve at an unknown location.

The man then arranged to meet the woman in Toronto where he introduced her to another woman, according to authorities.

Police said the female victim was then taken to a mall where lingerie was purchased for her. She was later taken to a hotel room, officers said, and forced to put on the lingerie while posing for photographs. The photographs were then posted online to Leolist.com as advertisements for sexual services, according to officers.

It is alleged that the man and the other woman, pretending to be the female victim, would talk to clients on the website and organize meetings. During these conversations with clients, police said, the man would dictate “what sexual services were to be provided, for how long, and how much money to collect.”

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 14, the female victim was forced to provide sexual services against her will in different hotels throughout southern Ontario, officers said.

Investigators said “all of her personal items and money were taken by the man and woman” at the time.

There is a concern there may be other victims, police said.

After a search warrant was executed in Toronto on Jan. 22, two people, identified by officers as 36-year-old Brian Hubert Richard and 37-year-old Jennifer Sczembora, were arrested in connection with this investigation.

Both suspects are now facing nine charges each. They appeared in court on Jan. 23.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).