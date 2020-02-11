

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and a woman are now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Etobicoke last week.

Officers were called to the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.

Police say a man with apparent gunshot wounds was found lying in the snow by TTC bus driver in the area.

The man was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

He was subsequently identified as 29-year-old Deandre Campbell-Kelly.

Police previously confirmed that two people were spotted running away from the scene shortly after the shooting but investigators would not say if they were suspects.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said two Toronto residents, 19-year-old Alyshia Smith and 23-year-old Anthony Johnson, were arrested in connection with the homicide.

They are both facing one count of first-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court later this morning.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the murder to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.