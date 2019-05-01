

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and woman are facing more than a dozen charges each following a drug investigation in Scarborough last weekend.

Police say during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401 on Saturday, a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded firearm were found.

As a result of the investigation, two Toronto residents were arrested.

Investigators say Alton Smith, 24, and Stacey Ballantyne, 41, have been charged with numerous offences including possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, and using, handling, or storing a firearm carelessly.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court later this morning. Ballantyne is due to face the charges at the College Park courthouse on June 3.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.