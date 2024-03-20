Police have charged a man and woman alleged to have used Facebook Marketplace to sell cars with tampered odometers and "extensive damage" to people in the Toronto area.

A release issued Wednesday said the two suspects used the social media platform to advertise vehicles as having low mileage. According to investigators, some of those vehicles had actually been salvaged.

Police say that unsuspecting victims would then meet the suspects and test drive the vehicles.

If they made the purchase, the victims would later learn that the odometers had been tampered with and in some cases that the vehicles needed extensive repairs.

As a result of its investigation, Toronto police have arrested 21-year-old Benn Raddysh and 19-year-old Alexandra Mekhdi-Gamsari, both residents of Uxbridge, Ont.

Each of the accused is facing one charge of fraud over $5,000.

They made their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police released images of the suspect, as they say they believe there may be more victims of this fraud. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1100.