

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and woman have been arrested following an incident outside a Mississauga strip club overnight.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to a strip club near Derry and Torbram roads for a suspected impaired driver.

When an officer tried to speak to the driver, police say the man took off eastbound on Derry Road.

The driver ended up at the International Centre, where he and his female passenger fled the area on foot.

Members of Peel police’s tactical and K9 units responded to the incident and later located the pair.

The female suspect reportedly injured herself while trying to climb a fence.

They were both taken into custody following the incident but the woman was released without charge.

The driver faces alcohol-related offences, police say.

-With reports from CP24’s Cam Woolley