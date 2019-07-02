Man, woman in hospital after double stabbing in Parkdale
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:18PM EDT
A man and woman have been rushed to hospital following a double stabbing in Parkdale.
Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue shortly before 2:15 p.m. after a fight was reported.
Paramedics arrived on scene and located a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds.
They were transported to hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.