

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and woman have been rushed to hospital following a double stabbing in Parkdale.

Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue shortly before 2:15 p.m. after a fight was reported.

Paramedics arrived on scene and located a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds.

They were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.