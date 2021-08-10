A man and woman have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were alerted to a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 50 at Countryside Drive at around 2:15 p.m.

Paramedics said a man and woman were transported to hospital with life-threatening and serious injuries, respectively.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.

North and southbound lanes on Highway 50 are closed from Countryside Drive to Coleraine Drive as police investigate.