Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to near Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court, in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area, around 9:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman with gunshot injuries.

Both victims were rushed to a trauma hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police have not released suspect information.