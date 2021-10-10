Man, woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the Spadina and Dundas area that seriously injured two people. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, October 10, 2021 9:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 10, 2021 9:48PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to near Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court, in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area, around 9:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.
When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman with gunshot injuries.
Both victims were rushed to a trauma hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Police have not released suspect information.