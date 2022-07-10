Toronto police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in the city’s east end.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 7.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Toronto police attended an ambulance call at a residence in the Beach Hill area.

Investigators said a woman was in the rear parking lot of 1910 Gerrard St. E., just west of Woodbine Avenue, when a suspect attended the area and shot her.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant. She is Toronto’s 35th murder victim of 2022.

News Release - Homicide #35/2022, 1910 Gerrard Street East, Megan Elizabeth Crant, 32 https://t.co/yRmp79dUYp pic.twitter.com/5ODgWeU1t1 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 10, 2022

Arrest warrants have now been issued for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and 29-year-old Chelsey Mais, both of Toronto. Hirsch is wanted for first-degree murder, while Mais is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

“They are both considered to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach and call 9-1-1,” investigators said in a July 10 news release.

Toronto police said the relationship between Crant and the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.